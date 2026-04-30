After a serious injury, many people face immediate pressure from medical bills, missed work, insurance paperwork, and uncertainty about what comes next. In those moments, legal guidance can help people understand their options, preserve evidence, and evaluate whether a settlement offer is fair.

For over 25 years, Craig Fontaine Ashton has built a personal injury practice in Northern California that believes when insurers refuse to be fair, you must prepare for trial. As the co-founder of Ashton & Price LLP, Ashton has helped secure more than $250 million in settlements, awards, and jury verdicts since the firm's founding in 1996. Behind those figures is a practice focused on helping injured clients in Sacramento and throughout Northern California navigate complex claims.

The Litigation-First Model

When Ashton reunited with his law school roommate, Christopher Alan Price, in 1996 to form Ashton & Price, they built the firm around direct attorney involvement and contingency representation, meaning clients generally do not pay legal fees unless there is a recovery. For consumers, that model can reduce upfront financial pressure during an already difficult period.

It can also matter when insurers delay, minimize, or dispute claims. Preparing a case as though it may go before a jury can strengthen negotiations, particularly when liability or damages are contested.

Equally important is medical access. Injury victims are introduced to a trusted network of healthcare providers to help them focus on recovery. At the same time, the firm handles litigation strategy, negotiations, and, when necessary, formal lawsuits to add fairness.

What Consumers Often Need to Know After an Accident

Personal injury law can involve more than filing paperwork or negotiating a quick settlement. Serious claims may require medical documentation, accident reconstruction, witness interviews, and careful review of insurance coverage. This can be especially relevant in catastrophic vehicle collisions, commercial trucking accidents, pedestrian injuries, or premises liability matters.

Ashton's approach was molded early in his career. As a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law, he distinguished himself through advocacy, earning Best Oral Advocate in the Vincent S. Dalsimer Moot Court Competition, presided over by former U.S. Attorney General Richard Thornburgh.

After law school, Ashton began practicing in San Francisco's Financial District at the Law Offices of Arnold Laub, where he worked closely with legendary trial attorney Melvin Belli. His proximity to Belli reinforced a lesson that defines Ashton's work to this day: cases are won by lawyers who are ready to try them, a standard that has helped make Ashton & Price a recognized local option for those searching for the best personal injury attorneys.

Advocacy Beyond the Courtroom

Ashton's engagement in law extends into public legal discourse. He hosts "The All Things Legal Show," which airs on regional radio and is available on Apple Podcasts. He is also a legal analyst for ABC, CBS, and FOX affiliates. Through commentary on emerging legal issues, Ashton translates complex litigation topics into practical insights a local audience can understand.

At a time when public trust in institutions is decreasing, trial attorneys play a critical role in holding corporations accountable. Ashton's ongoing courtroom advocacy and media engagement keep him focused on litigation and public education, which is one reason some clients consider Ashton & Price among the best personal injury attorneys serving Sacramento.

Real Impact in California

Northern California's growth has brought more traffic, expanded commercial transportation, and increased liability issues. Severe injury cases can involve multiple parties, substantial damages, and complicated insurance disputes. For injured individuals, understanding deadlines, preserving records, and seeking timely advice may be important steps.

If you or someone you love has faced a serious injury, the challenge often extends beyond compensation alone. Medical bills, lost income, and long-term rehabilitation can create lasting disruption. Practices such as Ashton's focus on helping clients pursue recovery while working to restore financial stability and accountability through the legal process.

Members of the editorial and news staff of Law&Crime were not involved in the creation of this content.