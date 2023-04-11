The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead former husbands continued with the second day of testimony in Ada County, Idaho on Tuesday morning.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

Last week, jury selection wrapped up with 12 jurors and six alternates being chosen from nearly 2,000 Ada County residents who received a summons. The trial is being overseen by Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, who previously explained to would-be jurors that the complicated case is expected to last as long as eight weeks.

On Monday, jurors heard testimony from Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandmother, who described how the defendant, over the years, made the metamorphosis from a “very engaged” and “doting mom” to someone who “didn’t want” her adoptive son anymore.

The state’s second witness was Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow’s niece, Melani Boudreaux Pawlowski. Boudreaux and Pawlowski have children together, and the father, in child custody filings, has claimed that Pawlowski shared Vallow’s alleged doomsday belief system and knew where the then-missing children were. In one court filing, Brandon Boudreaux accused his ex-wife of conspiring with her uncle, Alex Cox, to kill him.

Brandon Boudreaux recounted the day of the shooting in Ada County late Monday afternoon.

Detective Ray Hermasillo is being called to the stand. #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

He became involved on Nov 1 after being contacted by Fremont County to located the Jeep used in the attempted murder of Brandon. #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Update: 10:14 A.M. MST – “Proof of Life”

There was an action filed for JJ and Tylee in Madison County. He wrote the affidavit. Lori was ordered to produce the kids to Rexburg PD. They found Lori and Chad in Hawaii through cell phone data, tips from the hotline #LoriVallowtrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Det. Hermsaillo went to Kauai to assist local police with the order. She was served Jan 25, 2020. While there they assisted Kauai PD with search warrant of their rental vehicle and rented condo. #LoriVallowtrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Kauai PD performed the search warrant. Hermasillo was present during. Inside the condo was normal furniture, clothes, beds, appeared adults lived there. #LoriVallowtrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

They found nothing of JJ and Tylee's at the condo. Rob Wood – what is proof of life? Hermasillo says any documentation that would prove someone is still alive. The last date for Tylee of proof of life 9/8 2019 (photo of Tylee at Yellowstone) #LoriVallowtrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Update: 9:57 A.M. MST – Jurors View Exhibits from Another Search

Hermasillo said the items were in tubs and bags so they emptied to get photos of the contents. Items found in the garage of Lori's townhome

1. Ghilley suit (cammo)

2. Magazines for ammo

3. Guns

4. Suppressors/silencers#LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Next photo

1. Black trash bags full of clothes, papers

2. Ammo rounds, different caliber

3. Rifle – end of rifle is threaded for silencer #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

There was another rifle found in the bag.

– 2 silences found in garage

– several tactical knives

– loaded handgun

– Halloween mask. (Creepy) – on top of plastic WalMart bag

– Rope and duct tape inside a bag #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

– Alex Cox's passport (still active)

– printout of emails from Chad to Lori (there are written notes on the printed emails)

– 3 of Chad's books

– White Apple phone #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Update: 9:45 A.M. MST – A Collection of Documents Enter Over an Objection

They will introduce photos of the inside and outside of the townhomes. Mt Thomas objects and asks what were they looking for when they busted down the door. Hermasillo says, "JJ Vallow" #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Objected overruled. Photos being shown 1 – Exterior of the townhomes – specifically Lori's apartment 175.

2. Inside residence – front room

3. Dining area – kitchen island – BELOW tv is a crawl space

4. Small crawl space – found JJ's suitcase and food storage in there.… — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

5. Photo looking from upstairs to bottom floor

6. Master bedroom – Lori's room – neat and orderly.

7. Walk in closet (Lori's) – (all the empty hangars caught their attention)#LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

8. Bedroom with Alex Cox's belongings.

9. In Alex room -2 Tyvek suits in the closet found in storage bin.

10. Photo of rental agreement for storage unit under the name Lori Ryan #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Def atty Thomas asks if the items were staged and that's not how they found them. He says correct. #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Update: 9:33 A.M. MST – Details of a Search

Nov 27, 2019 – they met at the. prosecutors office to get a search warrant for the townhomes where Lori, M Melaniece, and Alex lived. They started with Lori's 1st. #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

When they initially went in they had to break down the front door. They got in and there were dishes in the sink, couches, food in pantry, beds upstairs, all but no clothes on hangars in closets and that caught their attention #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

Nobody was there in the townhomes. (They all left during the night). They found some toys on the front step and a suitcase under the stairwell and an older prescription for JJ. #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

That was all they found of JJ's. In Lori's apartment they also found several guns in the garage of Lori's townhome, army type knives, empty magazines for various weapons #LoriVallowTrial @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 11, 2023

