Jury selection wrapped up mid-morning on Friday in Ada County, Idaho, as the triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead ex-husbands continued into its fifth day.

Ultimately, 10 men and 8 women were chosen for the task, Law&Crime has learned.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The goal for jury selection in the case is to obtain 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial is being overseen by Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, who explained to would-be jurors on Monday that the case is expected to last as long as eight weeks.

On Thursday, the court struggled to finalize the list but the voir dire process moved forward as both the prosecution and defense made strikes and the court removed several potential jurors due to their prior knowledge of the complicated murder-conspiracy case.

Vanessa Bein contributed to this article.

