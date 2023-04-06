Live updates: Lori Vallow jury selection for triple murder trial expected to wrap Friday

The Case:

The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead ex-husbands continues with a fourth day of jury selection on Thursday.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property.

The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The Latest:

12:05 P.M. EST – Judge Ruling About Family In Court

Thursday morning, the judge ruled J.J. Vallow’s grandmother — Kay Woodcock — will be allowed inside the courtroom for the murder trial — but her husband and J.J.’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock will not be allowed due to the fact he does not “meet the legal definition” of an immediate family member.

Kay and Larry are listed as witnesses in the trial. Idaho law does not allow witnesses in the trial to observe other testimony. However, victims who meet the definition of ‘immediate family members’ are exempt to the law.

Judge Boyce has ruled Kay Woodcock will be allowed to sit in the entire trial as a representative of JJ. Larry Woodcock can sit in after he testifies. #LoriVallow @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/rekHNS7OlN — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 6, 2023

11 A.M. EST – Trial Update

Attorneys confirm opening statements are expected to begin Monday, April 10. The jury will be finalized Friday afternoon.

As jury selection continues in the “doomsday cult” mom trial of #LoriVallowDaybell, the court has struggled to finalize selection ahead of opening statements, which are set for Monday. The Law&Crime Network’s @jessecordweber and GiGi McKelvey @PrettyLiesAlibi have the latest. pic.twitter.com/aWiCUZOtDZ — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 6, 2023

This article has contributions from Colin Kalmbacher.

