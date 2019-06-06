Watch: R. Kelly Returns to Court to Face 11 New Sexual Assault, Abuse Charges

Singer R. Kelly was indicted last Wednesday in Cook County, Illinois on 11 additional counts of sexual assault or abuse. Kelly is scheduled to face those in court Thursday morning in Chicago, where proceedings are slated to begin at 10:30 a.m..

Kelly was most recently charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The alleged victim was identified only as J.P., an underage girl.

Kelly’s defense attorney Steve Greenberg has called the indictment a “recharge” of one of four cases brought against Kelly in Feb. 2019. The alleged victim has claimed that she and Kelly had sex “multiple times” from 2009-2010 — when she was 16.

Kelly already faced 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving three minors and an adult woman. The existing allegations also were said to have occurred many years before. For example, Kelly was accused of abusing a teen girl identified as R.L. between 1998 and 2001. Kelly also was acquitted in 2008 over a child pornography case involving an infamous tape. Family members of the alleged victim were split over whether it was her. Four testified yes. Three said no. Jurors sided with Kelly.

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

[Image via Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images]