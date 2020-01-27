Watch Live: Nikolas Cruz in Court for Jail Guard Battery Case

The defense for mass shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz, 21, is set to appear in court Monday in Broward County, Florida. This isn’t about the Parkland murders. This is about his separate case for allegedly attacking a jail guard. The status hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Jury selection in the trial was due to start Monday in this matter, but the defense is trying to push it back.

Deputies say the incident happened November 13, 2018. Cruz, who was locked up regarding the Parkland mass shooting, was dragging his sandals, and a guard told him not to do that, according to the arrest report obtained by Law&Crime. The defendant allegedly flipped off the guard, then rushed him, hit him in the face, and took the man’s stun gun.

Cruz pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal attempt, and depriving a law enforcement officer of protection and communication.

Prosecutors say Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018. 17 people died: 14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff, 35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel, 14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano, 17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet, 37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis, 14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg, 49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon, 15-year-old student Luke Hoyer, 14-year-old student Cara Loughran, 14-year-old student Gina Montalto, 17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver, 14-year-old student Alaina Petty, 18-year-old student Meadow Pollack, 17-year-old student Helena Ramsay, 14-year-old student Alexander Schachter, 16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup, and 15-year-old student Peter Wang.

Cruz also faces 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in that case. His defense hasn’t disputed that he’s responsible, but they’re trying to save him being executed. That just got more difficult. The Florida Supreme Court just ruled that juries don’t have to be unanimous to recommend death.

