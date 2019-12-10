Featured Posts

Watch Live: Mark Sievers Faces Penalty Phase for Orchestrating Murder of Wife Dr. Teresa Sievers

by | 8:32 am, December 10th, 2019

The penalty phase for defendant Mark Sievers is scheduled in Lee County, Florida over the killing of wife Dr. Teresa Sievers, 46. Jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder last week for orchestrating her death.

Prosecutors said he recruited childhood friend Curtis Wayne Wright, 51, to do the deed. Wright, in turn, recruited 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers to help out, authorities said.

Dr. Sievers was beaten to death at her home, investigators said.

Short of some last minute surprise, Sievers will face the most severe punishment over his wife’s murder. He will either get life in prison without parole, or the death penalty. Wright, however, previously flipped and agreed to testify against his co-defendants in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder and possibly getting a 25-year prison sentence. Rodgers was tried for first-degree murder, but was instead convicted of second-degree murder. His penalty phase is scheduled for December 12.

You can see Mark Sievers receive his trial verdict here:

