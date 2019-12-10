Watch Live: Mark Sievers Faces Penalty Phase for Orchestrating Murder of Wife Dr. Teresa Sievers

The penalty phase for defendant Mark Sievers is scheduled in Lee County, Florida over the killing of wife Dr. Teresa Sievers, 46. Jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder last week for orchestrating her death.

Tuesday on @LawCrimeNetwork: #SieversTrial – The penalty phase begins Tuesday morning. Mark Sievers was found guilty of 1st degree murder in orchestrating a murder-for-hire in the killing of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers. He now faces the possibility of the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/yn1QM0IClm — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 9, 2019

Prosecutors said he recruited childhood friend Curtis Wayne Wright, 51, to do the deed. Wright, in turn, recruited 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers to help out, authorities said.

#SieversTrial – Hunter: Criminal Conspiracy – The intent of Mark Sievers was that the offense of murder would be committed. Jimmy Rodgers and Wright agreed to carry out the intent of Mark Sievers. pic.twitter.com/SZA1lpVbIv — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 4, 2019

Dr. Sievers was beaten to death at her home, investigators said.

#SieversTrial – Teresa Sievers mother is getting emotional and keeps looking over in Mark Sievers’ direction while Wright describes hitting Teresa with a hammer. pic.twitter.com/yHysEfJdxz — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 21, 2019

Short of some last minute surprise, Sievers will face the most severe punishment over his wife’s murder. He will either get life in prison without parole, or the death penalty. Wright, however, previously flipped and agreed to testify against his co-defendants in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder and possibly getting a 25-year prison sentence. Rodgers was tried for first-degree murder, but was instead convicted of second-degree murder. His penalty phase is scheduled for December 12.

You can see Mark Sievers receive his trial verdict here:

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]