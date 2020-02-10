Featured Posts

Curtis Wayne Wright Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Murdering Dr. Teresa Sievers

by | 2:03 pm, February 10th, 2020

Curtis Wayne Wright was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison in the homicide of Dr. Teresa Sievers.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Wright admitted to helping kill Dr. Sievers, and bargained down to second-degree murder. In exchange, Wright threw Sievers’s husband Mark Sievers and Jimmy Ray Rodgers under the bus.

Wright said that Mark Sievers recruited him to kill the victim, and he in turn got Rodgers to help out. The co-defendants denied the allegations, but both failed in court. Rodgers, who was charged with first-degree murder but convicted of second-degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison. Sievers, the mastermind, got the death penalty. His attorneys tried to argue that Wright, who pleaded guilty in the murder in exchange for the 25-year prison sentence, was the only direct evidence against the defendant.

Rodgers’s former girlfriend Taylor Shomaker testified that he confessed the murder to her.

Neither of the defendants testified at trial.

Prosecutors said Wright and Rodgers ambushed Dr. Sievers when she returned home alone from a family vacation.

