Jimmy Ray Rodgers Sentenced to Life for Murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers

by | 5:49 pm, December 12th, 2019

Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, was sentenced on Thursday to life without parole in the 2015 murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers.

The victim’s husband Mark Sievers, 51, orchestrated the homicide, prosecutors said. He recruited childhood friend Curtis Wayne Wright, 51, to do the deed, authorities said. That man in return got Rodgers to help, according to authorities at trial.

The defendant and Wright ambushed Dr. Sievers while she was home alone in Lee County, Florida, prosecutors said. She was beaten to death with hammers, authorities said.

“This was a planned trip to come into town, kill Dr. Sievers, and disappear out of town,” prosecutor Hamid Hunter said at the rebuttal closing argument of Rodgers’ trial.

Wright flipped, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for 25 years in prison, and agreed to testify against his defendants.

Rodgers was charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted instead of second-degree murder. Only Mark Sievers was convicted as charged of first-degree murder. Jurors in that case recommended death, but he has yet to be formally sentenced.

