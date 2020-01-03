Featured Posts

Mark Sievers Sentenced to Death for Orchestrating Murder of Wife Dr. Teresa Sievers

by | 10:47 am, January 3rd, 2020

Convicted murderer Mark Sievers, 51, was sentenced to death on Friday for orchestrating the murder of his wife Dr. Teresa Sievers. A jury convicted him last month, and soon after recommended he get the death penalty.

Prosecutors said he got childhood friend Curtis Wayne Wright, 51, to attack the victim when she returned home alone from a family vacation. Wright recruited Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, to help, authorities said. Dr. Sievers was beaten to death.

The defendant did not testify at his trial, but maintained his innocence in court on Friday.

Wright served as a key witness for the state. He flipped, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and agreed to testify against his co-defendants. Rodgers was convicted of second-degree murder instead of first degree as charged. Mark Sievers was the last to face responsibility for what happened to Dr. Teresa Sievers.

At trial, the defense asserted that Wright’s testimony was the only direct evidence against Mark Sievers. The state said, however, that evidence showed the defendant and his co-conspirators were in contact amid the 2015 killing.

