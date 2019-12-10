Featured Posts

Jury Recommends Death for Mark Sievers in Murder of Wife Dr. Teresa Sievers

by | 6:35 pm, December 10th, 2019

A jury in Lee County, Florida recommended death on Tuesday for defendant Mark Sievers, 51.

The jury deliberated for just under 3 hours and found that the murder was cold, calculated and premeditated. It’s the first time in 12 years a Lee County jury has recommended the death penalty.

The defendant was convicted last week of orchestrating the beating death of his wife Dr. Teresa Sievers, 46. He recruited childhood friend Curtis Wayne Wright, 51, to do it, prosecutors said. This co-defendant in turn recruited Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, to help, authorities said. Wright and Rodgers ambushed Dr. Sievers at her home, according to investigators. The victim had been beaten to death.

As far as prosecutors were concerned, Mark Sievers was the last man they have to take down to get justice for Dr. Sievers. Wright flipped, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and agreed to testify against his alleged co-conspirators. Rodgers was charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted of second-degree murder last month. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecutor brought up Dr. Sievers’ mother Mary Ann Groves to speak about the impact her daughter’s death had.

A Spencer Hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9. Here’s what that means.

