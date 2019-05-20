Watch Live: Kellen Winslow II in Rape, Sexual Misconduct Trial

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II stands trial in San Diego County, California for charges including rape, battery against elder or dependent adult, and indecent exposure. Prosecutors say the defendant preyed on five women. Most of them are in their 50s, with another being 17 at the time of her alleged rape, and another in her later 70s.

Jane Doe #1, 54: She said she was hitchhiking when Winslow pick her up, and raped her. The woman said she was a transient at the time.

Jane Doe #2, 59: A homeless woman said that Winslow–who she previously knew–invited her for some coffee, but he pulled over on the side of the road, and raped her.

Jane Doe #3, 57: She said that the defendant approached her twice. The second time, he exposed himself while she was cutting flowers in her yard, she claimed.

Jane Doe #4, now 33: She said she was 17 when she blacked out during a night of partying. The next thing she remembered, she found herself being raped by Winslow (then age 19), and another man.

Jane Doe #5, 77: Winslow allegedly approached an elderly woman at a gym in two incidents. In the second, he was apparently masturbating in front of her, she said.

Jane Doe 1 misidentified her alleged attacker in a hearing last year. She was told to point him out, but instead, singled out his attorney Brian Watkins. Both are black men, were in suits, clean-shaven, and had similar haircuts. (Winslow previously appeared in court with a beard.)

Winslow insisted on his innocence.

“It’s a money grab,” he said about the allegations last year, according to NBC San Diego. “Unfortunately, that’s the society we live in now.”

He faces life in prison if convicted.

