Pictures and Documents Appear to Show Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s Intimate, Long-Term Relationship — from Kisses to Foot Massages

Prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have submitted pictures and documents that appear to show a close relationship between the accused sex trafficker and her disgraced partner, Jeffrey Epstein.

The pictures show snapshots of a relationship that appears to have been close, intimate, and lasted a number of years. They are just a few of an estimated thousands of pictures recovered in the FBI’s 2019 raid on Epstein’s New York townhouse.

That raid is seen as a turning point in the case against Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Federal prosecutors say the pictures and documents undermine Maxwell’s attempts to distance herself from Epstein.

“Your Honor, given the change in hairstyles, the people in the photographs are clearly aging throughout time, I think that relationship and its duration throughout time is evident from the photographs themselves,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe noted, as Law&Crime previously reported.

Several photos show Maxwell and Epstein embracing and, in some cases, kissing.

One series of photos depicts Maxwell apparently giving Epstein a foot massage while on what looks like a private jet.

Other photos depict a couple who, but for their alleged sex trafficking ring, would otherwise appear to be leading a well-traveled, glamorous, but otherwise unremarkable, life. Prosecutors asked to introduce images of those they claim to have been their minor victims under seal.

Prosecutors also seized documents in the 2019 raid, two of which were shared with jurors and the public. One, a file created by “GMax” on Oct. 14, 2002, appeared to undermine the defense’s attempts to distance Maxwell from Epstein.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple, for the last 11 years,” the document says. “They are, contrary to what many people think, rarely apart – I almost always see them together.”

The document describes Maxwell specifically as “highly intelligent, and great company with a ready smile and an infectious laugh who always puts one at one’s ease, and always makes one feel welcome.” It lists skills and hobbies including a love of travel, art, horses, and photography, among other activities.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine compliment each other really well and I cannot imagine one without the other,” the document continues. “On top of being great partners they are also the best of friends.”

An email between Maxwell and a “Sally Markham” shows a communication about how things are to be run at Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach. Maxwell expresses that an employee referred to as “John”—real name Juan Alessi—isn’t meeting expectations.

“I need to know what if any list John is using and he needs to understand that he is doing a truly awful job,” Maxwell writes to Sally before listing exactly where John is failing. The list noted that “massage creams etc in JE’s bathroom were a mess no one had tidied up and arranged them so it was neat.”

The email also specifies where cleaning supplies for Epstein’s home are to be purchased (Publix and the Sam’s Club in Palm Beach Gardens), which laundry to use (“only Tide with bleach”), and how often to change the fragrance of fabric softener (“every 2-3 month”).

Maxwell’s trial is currently in its second week. She is accused of soliciting and grooming girls as young as 14 years old for sexual abuse by Epstein. At least two witnesses at Maxwell’s trial have testified that the abuse often began after the girls were instructed to provide massages to Epstein. Two of those women have alleged that Maxwell touched their breasts.

[Images courtesy DOJ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]