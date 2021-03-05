Law&Crime Now Available on Peacock Ahead of Trial in Death of George Floyd | Law & Crime

New York, NY – March 5, 2021 – Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network, will be available in Peacock’s premium channel lineup starting on March 5th in advance of the network’s coverage of the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder case.

Law&Crime is the only network featuring multiple trials daily plus original programs like “Brian Ross Investigates,” hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, “Trial File” and “Prime Crime.” The network recently featured the murder trial of James Prokopovitz in Wisconsin and continues to invest in new programming acquisitions like the hit viral show “Caught in Providence” for its primetime lineup.

“Peacock is an incredibly innovative platform and we’ve admired it’s growth and visibility since its inception last year” said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime. “NBCU understands first-hand the strength of the legal and true crime programming genre and with their selective channel choices, we are thrilled that they see our content and brand as an ideal fit to further enhance Peacock’s commitment to this category.”

The Peacock service is home to thousands of hours of premium content including NBCU titles and curated channels. Peacock channels includes a traditional guide with content aggregated in a modern way to showcase live events, linear feeds and 24/7 playlists.

Additionally, Law&Crime will be adding original true crime series to the Peacock platform for AVOD including Buried with Love, Vanished and Trial File.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country.

