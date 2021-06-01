Law&Crime Expands Its Cable Footprint Across The Caribbean and Latin America With a Launch on Flow

New York, NY – June 1, 2021 – Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network has announced a significant cable expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America with a launch on Flow. Part of Cable & Wireless Communications, Flow is the preeminent provider of telecommunications and entertainment services reaching 16 countries across the region.

Law&Crime features multiple live trials daily along with expert legal analysis. Original programming includes “Brian Ross Investigates,” hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, “Trial File,” “Law&Crime Daily” and “Prime Crime.” The network has recently expanded its live coverage to ten hours daily to accommodate the high-profile trial of real estate heir Robert Durst where it is also acting as the sole pool camera allowed in the courtroom.

“We’re excited about Flow’s vision around the legal and true crime programming genre and the Law&Crime fit in its channel packages,” said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime. “The network’s footprint outside of the U.S. has reached new heights as viewer interest in compelling live trials and our related programs has seen no boundaries.”

Flow provides enhanced features to its pay-TV subscribers including pausing live TV, starting shows from the beginning or the recording of any content on the cloud. It has also recently enlarged its video-on-demand (VOD) catalog. Law&Crime can be found on Flow video systems throughout the Caribbean.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on prominent OTT services including Peacock, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states and across the Caribbean.

About C&W Communications

C&W, part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region. Learn more at www.cwc.com

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

