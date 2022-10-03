SiriusXM Adds Law&Crime Streaming Channel to Programming Lineup

NEW YORK – October 3, 2022 – Today SiriusXM announced the addition of Dan Abrams’ TV network, Law&Crime, to its streaming channel lineup. The simulcast of the popular TV network features daily live trial coverage, expert legal analysis, and original true-crime stories. The channel is available to stream today on Law&Crime channel 793.

From high-profile trials to the most compelling cases, Law&Crime is the leading network featuring live trials along with expert legal commentary and analysis delving into the intricacies of the judicial system. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law, while offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

“I’ve loved being part of the SiriusXM family and am thrilled to be expanding our collaboration,” said Dan Abrams, CEO and founder of Law&Crime. “We have been talking with SiriusXM for years about a Law&Crime channel that would bring compelling trial coverage and crime content to the platform, so it’s really exciting to see this come to fruition.”

In addition to his Law&Crime network, Abrams is also the host of The Dan Abrams Show from 2-3pm ET on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124 as well as the host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and host of On Patrol: Live on Reelz.

Law&Crime (channel 793) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]