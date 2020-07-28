Law&Crime Launches New Podcast ‘Untold Stories: The Cases That Shaped The Civil Rights Movement’

Leading Legal and Crime News Outlet Builds on Success of Top-Rated “Court Junkie” Podcast With Audio Storytelling Delving into the History & Legal Arguments of Civil Rights Court Cases

July 27, 2020 — Today Law&Crime announces the launch of a new podcast, Untold Stories: The Cases that Shaped the Civil Rights Movement, which will dive into the court cases that served as pillars for the movement. The new series is part of Law&Crime’s continued expansion of our original podcasting division, including a recent partnership with the popular Court Junkie podcast that has more than quadrupled average monthly downloads.

Untold Stories: The Cases that Shaped the Civil Rights Movement is hosted by Brooke Girley, a civil rights lawyer and Chief Content Officer of AmboTV. In the podcast, Girley

will examine the motivations, history and facts behind the trials that built the legal framework for change for African Americans. Girley will take Law&Crime listeners through these complex topics clearly and concisely with each trial broken down into 10-15 minute episodes.

“I am excited to bring my Untold Series to podcast listeners,” Brooke Girley said. “As our nation contemplates how we will move forward in light of the Black Lives Matter Movement and the need for racial reform, I believe a critical piece of that process is having proper historical context of the issue of race in America. My hope is that the Untold Series will provide some of the necessary education needed at this moment.”

The podcast will examine both well-known cases, such as Brown v. Board of Education that brought an end to racial segregation in schools, and lesser-known cases like Shelley

v. Kraemer, which ruled that it was unconstitutional for states to enforce restrictive covenants. Through the historical context and legal analysis of these cases, Brooke will weave together a tapestry of the momentous battles fought to move forward the civil rights movement.

Prior to serving as the CCO of Ambo TV, Girley worked as a civil rights lawyer in Central Florida with her father, who is also a Reverend and an attorney. Together they litigated civil rights cases against major corporations. She is driven by her passion for racial equality, education, and combatting the marginalization of the most vulnerable people in society.

Podcast listeners can download and listen to the Law&Crime-produced “Untold Stories: The Cases that Shaped the Civil Rights Movement” episodes for free, on-demand from Desktop, iPhone, iPod Touch and Android devices directly via Law&Crime.com and Apple Podcasts.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus along with a growing number of cable providers.

