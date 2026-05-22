A man infamous for his road rage violence has learned his fate for attacking a mother and daughter in Hawaii while they were practicing parallel parking.

Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading no contest to unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of third-degree assault, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. He was given credit for about a year of time served.

On May 7, 2025, a mother and her daughter were parking on Halekauwila Street in Honolulu, Hawaii, when a Tesla sped by them. The vehicle "almost clipped" the pair, the mother said, and her teenage daughter yelled out, "Slow down."

The driver made a U-turn and Radimak approached them, Diane Ung told Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC. "What the f— did you say to me?" he apparently asked. "Say it back to me."

Surveillance footage showed the man lunge at the vehicle, appearing to punch the daughter in the face, before walking away. The mother said she got out of the vehicle to defend her daughter, but he threatened her.

"I had my coffee in my hand, my iced coffee from McDonald's, threw it at his car, and he came running across the street, struck me like [a] Superman punch right inside my face," Ung added. "I fell down to the ground, big gash in my head."

Radimak drove away, and Ung and her daughter went to check on the younger woman's baby, who was also with them when they were attacked.

The defendant was known to law enforcement before this confrontation — at least in California. As Law&Crime previously reported, Radimak became notorious for road rage after a series of attacks dating back to January 2020, when he was also driving a Tesla, and he even went so far as to wield a metal pipe.

He was sentenced in 2023 to five years behind bars for one case, but he was paroled after serving less than one year of that sentence. He moved to Hawaii, where, in addition to attacking the mother and daughter, he reportedly threatened a woman in a Planet Fitness gym and took a swing at her.

While being sentenced this week, Radimak admitted he made bad choices.

"This was not on the agenda that day, like I said, I regret it," he said, per Hawaii News Now. "I take accountability. I just feel bad about it."