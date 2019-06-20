Law&Crime Joins Forces with a Bipartisan Group of News Sites for 2020 Election Advertising

Today, via the Wall Street Journal, Law&Crime announced a new unprecedented coalition between a bipartisan group of mid-size political publishers called the Digital News Alliance. This partnership brings together some of the most politically engaged audiences out there to offer joint advertising packages geared toward the 2020 political advertising cycle and beyond. The publishers include Mediaite, The Daily Caller, Raw Story, Alternet, Law&Crime, and the Washington Free Beacon. The coalition will leverage its large combined audiences of politically active readers to provide advertisers with a unique offering that cannot be found elsewhere.

Together, the properties have over 145 million pageviews per month, 11 million Facebook followers, and 1.1 million Twitter followers.

“We are very excited to begin this unprecedented partnership,” said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel of Mediaite and Law&Crime. “At a time when both parties in Washington can’t get along, we’ve found a way for sites of sometimes differing political ideologies to do important business together.”

“Advertisers who want real relationships with politically-engaged donors need thoughtful, custom campaigns to attract those who’ve tuned out ads from the massive tech platforms,” said John Byrne, CEO of Raw Story and AlterNet. “The Digital News Alliance can deliver campaigns at scale, without funding these tech giants that aided efforts to suppress voter turnout and mislead consumers.”

“America is changing at an incredible pace and growing more polarized in the process. The Digital News Alliance cuts against the polarization and in so doing gives advertisers a way to reach the most politically engaged audiences with a balanced ad buy.” said Neil Patel, Co-founder and Publisher of The Daily Caller.

“This alliance will help fortify digital journalism’s position in challenging market conditions and will bolster our continuing efforts to provide high-quality investigative reporting to our readers,” said Aaron Harison, President of the Washington Free Beacon.

The Digital News Alliance will begin selling campaigns immediately on its properties and expects many other publishers to join the initial launch group.

