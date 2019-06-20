Founder of Mirman, Markovitz & Landau Breaks Down Tricky New York Accident Law

Call Mirman, Markovits & Landau at 1-800-HURT NOW or 212-227-4000. For 40 years, they’ve represented over 20,000 injured New Yorkers, and won over a billion dollars for their clients.

Filing a lawsuit can be one of the most demanding and stressful things you can do, especially if it’s over an accident or wrongful death. This can be even trickier if you live in New York State, where your insurance amount can change depending on whether you’re in the five boroughs. Michele Mirman, the founder of Mirman, Markovitz & Landau, broke it down in a recent talk with Law&Crime Network host Jesse Weber.

For example, what if you’re in a ride-share vehicle like an Uber or Lyft during a crash, and you sustain a serious injury?

“In New York City, you would get a $100,000,” she said. “Outside of New York City, if you lost your leg, lost your arm, or were crippled for life, you might be able to recover the $1,250,000.”

What a difference a couple of miles makes. It’s all pretty tricky, and Mirman would know. Her firm has represented New Yorkers since 1977, and she’s now president-elect of the state’s trial lawyers association. In fact, she’s using her new position to call for a change to the New York wrongful death statute — which was written in 1847. It’s too weak for the present day because a pecuniary loss is calculated based on how much money a victim makes.

“If a child dies, if your elderly parent dies, if a stay at home mom or dad dies–unfortunately, their lives don’t matter,” she said. “It’s terrible.”

Now she’s fighting for a change.

Call Mirman, Markovits & Landau at 1-800-HURT NOW or 212-227-4000.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]