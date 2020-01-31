Trump Trial Poised to Reach Predictable End in Senate: He Did It, So What?

House Democrats proved their case but it doesn’t matter–the Republican senator arguably most important for a vote to call new witnesses concluded on Thursday night. Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) composed a lengthy and remarkable Twitter thread explaining his rationale for backing the Mitch McConnell-led Senate’s effort to block new witnesses with first-hand knowledge of relevant events from testifying at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Some of what Alexander had to say was surprising considering the Trump defenses of “it was a perfect call,” and Democrats have whipped up yet another “hoax” and “con job” to kneecap his presidency. Alexander called this impeachment “partisan” but he didn’t call it a hoax, and he didn’t say the president acted appropriately by holding up military aid to leverage Ukraine into investigating the Bidens. He said that it was “proven” that this happened and that it was “inappropriate,” but not impeachable.

Let’s break down the Alexander rationale tweet by tweet, because–if the opposition’s response to his thread is representative of broad outrage–this vote may be remembered in the Beltway for a long time.

1, 2: We don’t need to hear from new witnesses because the Democrats’ case has been proven, and it’s a case that doesn’t accuse the president of something impeachable. He went on TV and admitted he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and the memo of the July 25 call also shows this.

There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. 2/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

3, 4: No more witnesses needed because it’s clear Trump withheld congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine “at least in part” to pressure Ukraine into investigating or announcing investigations of the Bidens. House managers “proved this,” but it doesn’t matter because, again, this isn’t impeachable–especially the second article of impeachment accusing the president of violating the Constitution by asserting his constitutional prerogatives.

There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers. 4/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

5, 6: Trump pressuring an ally foreign power under attack by Russia into investigating a political rival and the Kremlin-sponsored CrowdStrike conspiracy theory was “inappropriate,” and it’s not good for justice when “elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations.”

When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. 6/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

7, 8: “Inappropriate” does not equal “impeachable,” and the American people should decide if Trump’s actions were as bad as the House Managers said.

The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. 8/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

9, 10: Let this problem be solved by the election, we’ve heard enough.

The Senate has spent nine long days considering this “mountain” of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the president’s lawyers, their answers to senators’ questions and the House record. 10/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

11, 12: The House Managers “proved” Trump did this, but “even if the House charges were true” it’s not impeachable; that no House Republican voted for the articles of impeachment said it all.

The framers believed that there should never, ever be a partisan impeachment. That is why the Constitution requires a 2/3 vote of the Senate for conviction. Yet not one House Republican voted for these articles. 12/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

12, 13: House Democrats rushed through the impeachment inquiry process, not even bothering to fight in the courts to enforce crucial subpoenas (subpoenas DOJ says are and aren’t enforceable). They now ask the Senate to issue subpoenas they declined to brawl over. If this trial goes any further, the country will be torn apart and it will allow House majorities henceforth to weaponize impeachment whenever they feel like tormenting a president of another party.

It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party. 14/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

15: Congress shouldn’t do anything about this. That’s for the American people.

Read my full statement on my vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings here: https://t.co/xmuRicS7U4 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

Alexander’s name trended in various permutations of hashtags overnight on social media, some including the word “coward.”

Those celebrating his decision:

Democrats were warned for months that this was the only outcome their doomed impeachment could lead to, but nonetheless they persisted, and made fools of themselves. https://t.co/Jo4Ghx0R6A — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 31, 2020

CNN for years: Russian Collusion will doom Trump! CNN for months: Ukraine pressure will doom Trump! CNN for weeks: Cory Gardner and Lamar Alexander will doom Trump! They really are the greatest gift to Republicans I've ever seen. Astounding. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 31, 2020

Biden and Schumer opposed witnesses in 1999 Clinton impeachment trialhttps://t.co/cRmgza0hZQ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 31, 2020

Sen. Lamar Alexander on Democrat impeachment efforts against Trump: "If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist." — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 31, 2020

Those sharply criticizing Alexander:

The fix is in.

No witnesses. The rest of this should be as easy as getting an all white jury to spring a Mississippi Klansman in 1965.https://t.co/2oDVcGZ2ZC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 31, 2020

This statement by Lamar Alexander will be used by 2020 Democrats to destroy Trump. It shows bipartisan criticism of Trump's misconduct. This will be #LamarsLegacy https://t.co/cbmtRNvvxb — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander’s statement makes it clear House Democrats proved the case. The President lied. His administration lied. And so His lawyers lied. But the founding fathers strongly warned against foreign powers interfering in our elections – and that door is now open. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) January 31, 2020

The evidence will keep coming in. And the verdict of history will condemn the people who refused to hear it. https://t.co/GJ8AHiRJjC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2020

There are a few scenarios playing out right now in light of the Alexander decision: Either GOP will simply have the votes to block witnesses; or Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will be joined at the eleventh hour by a wild card not named Alexander in a vote for witnesses; or those senators will not be joined by a wild card and there will be 50-50 tie that presiding officer Chief Justice John Roberts does nothing about.

(And if Murkowski is a no, then it will fail 49-51 and Republicans will move to acquit Pres. Trump Friday night) — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 31, 2020

Republican senators like Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have said it’s “likely” Trump’s acquittal will happen at some point on Friday.

[Image via Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images]