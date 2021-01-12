Second House Impeachment Report Warns: Trump Is ‘Clear and Present Danger’ Who Is ‘Unfit to Remain in Office a Single Day Longer’

Echoing the same warning sounded during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) wrote in the second that the threat posed by a power-mad leader “remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our democracy.”

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor known for taking on Russian organized crime who served as House impeachment counsel, made a similar remark in the context of Ukraine on Dec. 9, 2019.

“President Trump’s persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security,” he said.

Now, the stakes are higher. More of Trump’s loyalists are turning on the president in the wake of his alleged incitement of an insurrection on Jan. 6, which was underlined by the fact that Nadler chose to end his second report by appealing to the words of Vice President Michael Pence.

“In the words of Vice President Pence, the ‘Presidency belongs to the American people, and to them alone,'” the 50-page impeachment report declares, citing an additional 21 pages of footnotes.

The concluding passage of the report says that Trump is “unfit to remain in office a single day longer”:

President Trump has falsely asserted he won the 2020 presidential election and repeatedly sought to overturn the results of the election. As his efforts failed again and again, President Trump continued a parallel course of conduct that foreseeably resulted in the imminent lawless actions of his supporters, who attacked the Capitol and the Congress. This course of conduct, viewed within the context of his past actions and other attempts to subvert the presidential election, demonstrate that President Trump remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our democracy. The House must reject this outrageous attempt to overturn the election and this incitement of violence by a sitting president against his own government. President Trump committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. The facts establish that he is unfit to remain in office a single day longer, and warrant the immediate impeachment of President Trump.

This is a developing story…

Read the second impeachment report against Trump below:

