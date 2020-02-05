RecallRomney Trends After GOP Senator Votes to Convict Trump for Abuse of Power

A sea of tweets has #RecallRomney trending on Twitter after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) agreed with House Managers that President Donald Trump conduct towards Ukraine et al. constituted an impeachable and removable abuse of power.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., led the charge, saying Romney should be “expelled” from the Republican Party.

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Then the #RecallRomney wave hit.

Show us on the doll where President Donald Trump hurt you Mitt Romney. #RecallRomney #ShitRomney. pic.twitter.com/hkkq5JX2Qu — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 5, 2020

Attention @MittRomney: Everyone thinks you are a spinless hack and a stone cold loser. I hope the Republican Caucus kicks you out immediately and the people of Utah vote to recall your pathetic, carpet bagging self.#RecallRomney — Judson Sapp (@JudsonSapp) February 5, 2020

The Republican party is a big tent but it is not limitless. People who vote to convict and remove the most successful Republican president in decades who was railroaded by Democrats and their bogus articles of impeachment are not welcome. #ExpelRomney @UtahGOP #RecallRomney https://t.co/hFt3lA49W2 — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) February 5, 2020

RECALL @SenatorRomney. Does not understand law. @realDonaldTrump had “factual basis” to request INVESTIGATION. Romney claimed “no crime” found. That’s why there’s an INVESTIGATION when crime ALLEGED, eg by Shokin. He’s so upset not Secy of State. #RecallRomney #maga — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) February 5, 2020

Too bad that’s not based in constitutional reality.

Awww Trumpers were TRIGGERED twice in one day- first by #NancytheRipper and now by Mitt Romney – they are now going crazy sharing #RecallRomney (FYI There's no way to recall a US senator) Someone get them a #SafeSpace pic.twitter.com/fI8t3Xi93C — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2020

Amusing to see #RecallRomney trending The Constitution has no recall provision for senators because the framers rejected it That's right, the same framers who did include an impeachment provision for presidents and said "abuse of public trust" could be a basis for impeachment — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) February 5, 2020

A Utah state senator recently introduced a bill to make recalling a U.S. Senator possible, but… take it away, McClatchy DC:

It is unlikely Quinn’s bill will pass. That is because it is against the Constitution to recall any federally elected official. According to Ballotpedia, the framers of the Constitution considered the option while drafting the document in 1787, but it was left out of the final version. The issue has been contested on the state level, but it has yet to make it to the Supreme Court. A recent example was in 2010, where Supreme Courts of New Jersey and North Dakota ruled against federal recall according to Ballotpedia.

During his Wednesday afternoon speech on the Senate floor, Romney said he knew full well what would happen if he bucked his party and history.

“I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters,” he said. “Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” Romney said he would not vote to convict on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Some attempted to turn the tide by saying history would #RecallRomney in a positive way.

#RecallRomney? Absolutely. What the senator said and did today SHOULD be memorable. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 5, 2020

History will #recallromney as courageous when his party was cowardly. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 5, 2020

#RecallRomney? Yes, years from now when scholars want signs of integrity in turbulent times, they will #RecallRomney. https://t.co/h1aVxSAM0p — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) February 5, 2020

History will #RecallRomney as a guy who voted to convict a traitor. History will not be nearly as kind to Trump supporters. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 5, 2020

