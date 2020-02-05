Featured Posts

#RecallRomney Trends After GOP Senator Votes to Convict Trump for Abuse of Power

A sea of tweets has #RecallRomney trending on Twitter after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) agreed with House Managers that President Donald Trump conduct towards Ukraine et al. constituted an impeachable and removable abuse of power.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., led the charge, saying Romney should be “expelled” from the Republican Party.

Then the #RecallRomney wave hit.

Too bad that’s not based in constitutional reality.

A Utah state senator recently introduced a bill to make recalling a U.S. Senator possible, but… take it away, McClatchy DC:

It is unlikely Quinn’s bill will pass. That is because it is against the Constitution to recall any federally elected official. According to Ballotpedia, the framers of the Constitution considered the option while drafting the document in 1787, but it was left out of the final version.

The issue has been contested on the state level, but it has yet to make it to the Supreme Court. A recent example was in 2010, where Supreme Courts of New Jersey and North Dakota ruled against federal recall according to Ballotpedia.

During his Wednesday afternoon speech on the Senate floor, Romney said he knew full well what would happen if he bucked his party and history.

“I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters,” he said. “Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” Romney said he would not vote to convict on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Some attempted to turn the tide by saying history would #RecallRomney in a positive way.

