‘Zero Chance of Having It Reversed’: Jeffrey Epstein’s Attorneys Will Try Again to Get Him Out of Jail

Attorneys for wealthy convicted pedophile and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have filed a notice that they are appealing Judge Richard Berman’s decision to deny their client bail ahead of trial.

Some were quite clear about their thoughts on this attempt. “He has zero chance of having it reversed. It was well within the purview of the lower court to rule in the manner they did,” remarked attorney Andrew Laufer.

He has zero chance of having it reversed. It was well within the purview of the lower Court to rule in the manner they did. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) July 23, 2019

Katie Phang, a trial lawyer and NBC/MSNBC legal contributor, would add, “Thoughts and prayers.”

Thoughts and prayers. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) July 23, 2019

As Law&Crime reported before, Judge Berman minced no words five days ago when denying Epstein’s bail request. The judge saw fit to file to the docket 33 pages worth of reasoning.

Among these reasons: the government’s evidence that Epstein is a danger to the community was “clear and convincing”; Epstein’s attraction to young girls “appears likely to be uncontrollable”; the discovery of a “trove” of lewd photos of young-looking women or girls (i.e. “Photographic trophies of his victims and other young females”) found during the raid of Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse suggests Epstein “poses ‘ongoing and forward-looking danger’”; past evidence of witness intimidation and threats; Epstein is a “classic” flight risk.

Clearly, Epstein’s lawyers do not agree. This is not surprising.

[Florida Department of Law Enforcement]