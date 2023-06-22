YNW Melly double murder trial live updates: Witness wants to wear mask to protect identity

Stay updated in the double murder trial against rapper YNW Melly — whose birth name is Jamell Demons. The up-and-coming star is accused of killing two of his friends — also rappers — then staging the murders as a drive-by shooting in the Miami area.

Jurors heard hours of exhausting testimony about cell phone data and DNA analysis Wednesday. Day seven of testimony resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Case Details

In October 2018, YNW Melly’s best friend, Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen, showed up to a Miami area hospital claiming his friends were hit during a drive-by shooting. He said they were bleeding out inside his car, according to the rapper’s arrest affidavit.

Anthony Williams, aka YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas, aka YNW Juvy, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry told detectives he just left a recording studio with Williams and Thomas in Fort Lauderdale when a car pulled up and started shooting. Henry said he was able to duck from the bullets, but Williams and Thomas were hit.

When officers showed up to the “scene of the crime,” police found no evidence that there had been a shooting. As officers continued to investigate, surveillance video showed Melly, Henry, Williams and Thomas together in Henry’s car when Henry claimed the shooting happened, according to Melly’s arrest report. After looking at phone data and blood spatter evidence, detectives said it was clear the group were together the night of the crime and the victims had been shot in the car.

Police arrested Melly for two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019. If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty.

Stay Updated By Following Our Live Blog

