A New York woman is accused of threatening to murder President Donald Trump and former U.S. medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing on social media that she wanted to "torture" and "blow up" her targets — along with the entire planet, according to federal prosecutors.

"Might have to kill someone in my basement first before they take me seriously," wrote Jennifer E. Curran, 40, in a post on the app Gettr, according to a federal complaint filed in the Western District of New York. As shown in the complaint, many of Curran's alleged posts were written entirely in capital letters.

"I am dead serious," Curran allegedly wrote, later adding: "We will make a big shindig of it!!"

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Curran's arrest in a press release last week, which noted how she also allegedly threatened authorities who made contact with her after tracing her Gettr account to a residence in Dansville, where Curran lives. Gettr is a social media network that bills itself as "the marketplace of ideas" and tends to draw right-leaning users.

"On December 5, 2025, the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a report regarding GETTR user '@Word_Smith' who had posted various threats online, including a threat to kill the President, torture and kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, to kill individuals in their basement, and to commit a mass shooting," the complaint says.

"I am going to kill the president[,]" Curran allegedly wrote in her Dec. 4 Gettr post, which was screenshotted and included in the complaint. "I'm going to torture Fauci to kill him then maybe bring him back to life to do it all over again. … and I might blow up this planet because I don't think anyone on this planet deserves to spread their disgusting sickness to another."

The alleged posts were still up on Curran's Gettr page Wednesday.

After arriving at her home, an FBI agent and state troopers observed that the residence was under construction and saw the basement was "lit with Christmas lights," according to prosecutors. They allegedly found Curran near the back of the home "holding a hammer in her hand" and agitated.

"Curran admitted that she posted threats, stated that she was 'very upset' and 'very p—ed off,' and stated that she had some 'social workers' and 'police officers' that she wanted to 'hurt,'" according to the complaint. "At one point, Curran also stated, 'I got my f—ing weapon and I can do whatever the f— I want to you a—holes.'"

Asked about the threats found on her Gettr account, Curran allegedly said, "I can post whatever I want. It's called freedom of speech in this godd— f—ing fascist a— f—ing country," according to prosecutors. She then started to wave the hammer in a "threatening manner" at the authorities and told them that if she "had to kill someone on her property to get her point across" she would.

"Get away from me before I assault you," Curran allegedly stated before asking "if she should go get a nail gun," per the complaint.

Prosecutors say the agent and troopers at the scene managed to wrestle the hammer away from Curran and took her into custody. She allegedly continued threatening them while being restrained.

"I am going to bite one of you," Curran said, according to the complaint. "I'm going to kill all of you, you're done … you better tell your families to hide!"

Curran has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties, with a deadly or dangerous weapon. She faces up to 20 years in prison.