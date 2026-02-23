A Michigan mother was arrested after police said her two special-needs children were left by themselves for several days.

Krystal Farmer, 35, was charged with two counts of child abandonment, four counts of child abuse, and lying to police after the Flint Township Police Department said they found her two special-needs children alone in their Flint, Michigan, home on Feb. 18. In a Facebook post, the department said the home was covered in trash, the walls smeared with human waste, and one of the young boys was eating "raw, spoiled meat." The other boy was hiding on a bedroom floor.

According to police, a concerned neighbor called 911 for a welfare check at the home. Local CBS affiliate WNEM spoke to one neighbor, Christy Ogles-Campbell, who told the station she suspected that something was going on at the home "at least since September." After finding out about the state of the home and the children, she said, "I never ever could have imagined that that was actually what was going on in that house."

Police said Farmer lied to them when they questioned her, but they dismantled her purported story and determined that she left the two boys home for days. Body camera video shared by the department captured the moments the boys were found, one of them naked, the other covered in feces. No adults were in the home at the time.

While inside the home, police said they found the floor covered in trash "so thickly" that officers "couldn't take a normal step." A faucet was left running, overflowing onto the floor. Police said, "It was a house that had been reduced to survival conditions."

In their Facebook post, Flint police said the boys were "now safe" because one neighbor "spoke up."

According to online court records, a bond order was issued on Monday, but information about Farmer's bond amount or incarceration status was not available.