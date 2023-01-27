Authorities released an hours worth of video footage Friday showing the violent confrontation between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, who died days after being pulled over for reckless driving in a case that recalled the 1991 beating of motorist Rodney King in Los Angeles.

Police released four videos, some from body-worn cameras and others from a pole camera in a neighborhood.

The video from Jan. 7 shows footage from the traffic stop.

In one video, officers can be seen using a baton, punching and kicking Nichols.

The video shows several moments during struggles with officers. At one point Nichols is standing up and then he’s down. Police kick him and try to get him down. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and beats him to the ground. At one point it appears he’s sucker punched. Officers can be heard screaming, “Give me your (expletive) hands!” and “I’m going to baton the (expletive) out of you!”

Nichols could be heard repeatedly screaming for his mom.

It appears an ambulance shown 30 minutes into one video and Nichols receiving medical treatment.

The release of the videos came after attorneys for the family, who had viewed the video, said Memphis police acted like he was a “human piñata.”

“Regrettably, it reminded us of [the] Rodney King video,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. “And unlike Rodney King, Tyre didn’t survive.”

The incident unfolded on Jan. 8 when Nichols, 29, was pulled over for reckless driving, police said. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis told CNN on Friday that the department has been unable to find any evidence of probable cause to pull Nichols over for reckless driving.

Nichols suffered severe injuries during a confrontation with police officers after a foot chase. Nichols complained of having shortness of breath and an ambulance was called — he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Jan. 10.

The five officers involved were shortly after identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith.

All of the officers were subsequently fired, the police department said in a statement on Jan. 20. The Memphis Fire Department said Monday that two personnel connected to the incident had also been relieved of duty.

On Thursday the five officers were arrested and now face felony charges in connection with the case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

