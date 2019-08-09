Featured Posts

Uncle of Baby in Controversial Trump El Paso Pic Says Boy’s Late Father Supported POTUS

by | 1:47 pm, August 9th, 2019

President Donald Trump is getting flak for appearing in a photo with the orphaned son of two victims in the El Paso mass shooting, but the child’s uncle said the boy’s late father was “very supportive” of POTUS. Andre Anchondo‘s brother Tito Anchondo was reportedly at the president’s side during the picture with the infant boy. He told NPR in a Thursday report that their family had always been Republican conservatives. The surviving Anchondo brother acknowledged the controversy over whether Trump’s rhetoric on immigration contributed to inciting the violence, but defended POTUS nonetheless.

“I can see why people would believe that,” he said. “And yes, maybe he said things in bad taste. But I think people are misconstruing President Trump’s ideas.”

A gunman killed 22 people–including Andre Anchondo and wife Jordan Anchondo–and injured dozens of others at a Walmart on Saturday, cops say. The suspect, who was taken alive by police, is believed to have possibly posted a manifesto online. This document made clear the motive behind this shooting was racist: The writer articulated a clear hatred for immigrants, Hispanic people in particular.

This incident set off another Trump-related controversy. The president, after all, launched his campaign by attacking immigration from Mexico. A regular thread through his administration is whether he’s soft on, condones, or even inspires acts of white supremacist violence through his rhetoric.

To say the least, the president is pro-active about attempting to shape public view of his behavior, and his controversial visit to the hospital is one of them. The optics on this reached a fraught point because of the picture with the infant boy.

Critics lambasted the pictures, and the circumstances around it.

The president vehemently denies wrongdoing on these matters, and often attributes mass shootings to mental illness, not political motivations as in El Paso, nor on easy access to guns.

“Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people,” he wrote on Friday.

Alleged gunman Patrick Crusius is charged with capital murder, and prosecutors said they’re pursuing the death penalty. His attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

