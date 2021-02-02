 Two FBI Agents Killed in Sunrise, Florida | Law & Crime
Suspect Shot and Killed 2 Agents Serving Warrant in Crimes Against Children Case: FBI

Alberto LuperonFeb 2nd, 2021, 11:22 am

Two agents were shot and killed in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday by a suspect in connection to a violent crimes against children case, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A shootout occurred as authorities were attempting to execute a warrant. Two agents were reportedly killed, while three others were wounded. The suspect is also dead.

Sunrise police announced on Tuesday morning that there was a substantial police presence around 4200 Nob Hill Road.

The number of deaths was initially unclear.

Law enforcement sources previously cited by The Miami Herald said the agents were executing a search warrant to get evidence, including the suspect’s computer. The alleged shooter has not been identified. One source reportedly said the the shooter–suspected of possessing child pornography–was thought to have ended his own life.

