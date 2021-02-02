Suspect Shot and Killed 2 Agents Serving Warrant in Crimes Against Children Case: FBI

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two agents were shot and killed in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday by a suspect in connection to a violent crimes against children case, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A shootout occurred as authorities were attempting to execute a warrant. Two agents were reportedly killed, while three others were wounded. The suspect is also dead.

NBC News: 2 FBI agents were killed in Sunrise, FL this morning and 3 more agents were wounded while the FBI was executing an arrest warrant in a violent crimes against children case, an FBI spokesperson says in a statement. The suspect is also dead, the FBI says. https://t.co/q89RXLWm9P — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 2, 2021

Sunrise police announced on Tuesday morning that there was a substantial police presence around 4200 Nob Hill Road.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

*Update* 8:40am: We ask that residents in the community, Water Terrace remain in their homes. Law Enforcement still has the entrances blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

The number of deaths was initially unclear.

BREAKING: FBI agents were involved in a shootout with a suspect in the Miami area this morning, a law enforcement official familiar with the incident tells @CNN. An unclear number of agents have been injured, including with possible life-threatening injuries. Per @joshscampbell — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 2, 2021

Law enforcement sources previously cited by The Miami Herald said the agents were executing a search warrant to get evidence, including the suspect’s computer. The alleged shooter has not been identified. One source reportedly said the the shooter–suspected of possessing child pornography–was thought to have ended his own life.

