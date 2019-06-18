State Department Identifies ’30 Security Incidents’ in Handling of Hillary Clinton’s Emails

The State Department said in a letter released on Monday that it identified “30 security incidents” over the course of its review of the “handling of classified information pertaining to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s emails.”

Mary Taylor, Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, said the the “lengthy” review will hopefully be completed “no later” than September 1, 2019. In the meanwhile, Taylor provided an update that assigned blame to 15 unidentified people.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” Taylor wrote. “DS has issued 23 violations and 7 infractions incidents under 12 FAM 550. This number will likely change as the review progresses.”

Taylor’s letter was sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

You may remember that former FBI Director James Comey, back on July 5, 2016, provided an “update” on the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s private email server use while Secretary of State. He described Clinton’s actions as “extremely careless.”

“Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information,” Comey said.

Comey also said there was “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.” Then Comey controversially said that “no reasonable prosecutor” would charge Clinton with a crime.

The Department of Justice’s Inspector General (IG) would later determine that Comey’s roll-out of this recommendation was “extraordinary and insubordinate.” The IG also said it “found none of [Comey’s] reasons to be a persuasive basis for deviating from well-established Department policies in a way intentionally designed to avoid supervision by Department leadership over his action.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the State Department letter early Tuesday.

Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

State Department’s Clinton Security Investigation Follow-Up by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via CNN screengrab]