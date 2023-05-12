‘Someone had tried to kill her’: Missing EMT who feared she was being stalked is found safe after seeking help at a convenience store

A missing EMT who feared she was being followed has been found safe almost one week after disappearing.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, has been “located alive,” Cleveland Police announced Friday on Facebook. She has been brought to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment, the police said.

Jordan was last seen on Saturday and reported missing on Sunday. Prior to her disappearance, she was reportedly scared that she was being followed or stalked.

According to Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO, she walked into the Open Pantry convenience store around midnight Thursday night and asked for help.

“She looked nervous, very tired, and like someone had [fought] with her,” the store clerk told WOIO. “She says someone had tried to kill her.”

The clerk also said Jordan’s shirt was ripped and it looked like it had been burned. She reportedly asked to use a cellphone, and video shows her making a call.

Surveillance video obtained by Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS shows a barefoot Jordan limping as she enters the door of the convenience store. It appears from the video that her white shirt is torn. Once inside, she is seen touching the plastic partition at the checkout counter.

The store clerk gave her a cellphone and she immediately called the police, WEWS reported. Jordan reportedly told the dispatcher that she had been taken.

Jordan’s father, Joseph Jordan, said that he had seen his daughter briefly and she appeared alert. He told WOIO that police are investigating.

Prior to her disappearance, Jordan was reportedly scheduled to appear in court in a case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who was indicted in May on two counts of rape and one count of abduction. Before his scheduled court appearance on Monday, Stennett was arrested and charged with violating a protective order and menacing by stalking, although officials at the time didn’t confirm whether his arrest is connected to Jordan.

Cleveland’s Emergency Medical Service Union President Mark Barrett said in a statement to WOIO that he was relieved to hear the news.

“We are happy she’s been found alive and safe,” he said. “We ask that she be given time to heal. We remain ready to support her and her family any way we can.”

