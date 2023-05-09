‘She was scared’: Missing EMT feared she was being followed ahead of court appearance in rape, kidnapping case, colleague says

An Ohio woman who was reportedly linked to a man’s upcoming rape and kidnapping trial is missing — and people who know her say she was afraid she was being followed.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, hasn’t been seen since Saturday, the Cleveland Division of Police said in a statement. Family members reported her missing on Sunday. As of Tuesday, she was still missing, Cleveland police confirmed to Law&Crime.

The police told local NBC affiliate WKYC that Jordan is an employee of Cleveland’s Division of Emergency Medical Service (EMS). The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the station that she is connected to a court case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who was indicted in May on two counts of rape and one count of abduction.

The Vice President of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees (CARE) says Jordan was worried someone was following her.

“I was made aware from the division that she may have been having an issue of stalking, but we didn’t know the extent of it,” Dave Jockers told WKYC.

Jockers says the alleged stalker would show up at places where Jordan, an EMT, was working, and that she was eventually transferred to EMS headquarters inside City Hall, WKYC reported.

“Oh, she seemed scared,” Jockers said. “She was scared.”

Both Jordan and Stennett, who was out on bond ahead of his trial, were supposed to appear in court on Monday for a pretrial hearing in Stennett’s case, WKYC reported. Before he arrived, Stennett was arrested and charged with violating a protective order and menacing by stalking, although officials haven’t confirmed whether his arrest is connected to Jordan, the station said.

According to WKYC, Stennett and Jordan knew each other and had worked at a city recreation center, where Stennett still apparently worked part time.

Police say Jordan was “last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the Fire logo on the front, green and white tie dye pants and rainbow colored Croc shoes.”

