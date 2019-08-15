Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Spotted at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger

Just days after reports alleging that Ghislaine Maxwell has been hiding in Boston with her boyfriend, a photo of her reading a book at a Los Angeles restaurant has surfaced.

The photograph was taken at the In-N-Out burger in Universal City, where Maxwell was sitting alone with her dog. Once photographed, Maxwell allegedly said, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here.”

A source told the New York Post that the photographer asked Maxwell “are you who I think you are?” To which she responded, “Yes, I am.”

She was reportedly reading a book (perhaps ironically) titled, The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.

It was rumored that Maxwell was hiding with her alleged boyfriend Scott Borgeson in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, but Borgeson flat out denied the claims and even went as far to say the two aren’t dating.

Maxwell’s whereabouts have been the subject of much speculation following Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide, especially considering the recent case opened up against her that alleges she recruited underaged girls for her old boyfriend. The suit, filed by Jennifer Araoz, alleges that Epstein forcibly raped her in his New York City apartment when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Maxwell is also thought to be the one who introduced Epstein to many of his high society contacts, from the Clintons to the British Royal Family. Her connection to wealth and power allegedly helped grow Epstein’s influence.

[Photo via Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]