R. Kelly Was Reportedly Attacked by Angry Inmate While Sitting in Bed

Singer and alleged abuser Robert Sylvester Kelly was “attacked” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, says his attorney Steve Greenberg.

Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured. — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

This statement follows the publication of a TMZ report in which federal law enforcement sources said that Kelly was sitting in bed when another inmate stepped into his cell, and began punching him. The alleged motive: the other inmate was mad because the MCC was put on lockdown on a number of occasions because of the famous inmate’s protesters. As described in this report, Kelly sustained no major injuries, and a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to comment.

Greenberg said that the government should release Kelly from the jail because it has shown that he is unsafe there.

Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process! — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

Kelly, better known by his stage name R. Kelly, faces a state case in Illinois, and federal cases in Illinois and New York. Prosecutors say he is a prolific abuser of girls and women. On top of that, Kelly and his co-defendants allegedly engaged in an extensive campaign to hide evidence and to silence witnesses and victims.

[Image via Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images]

