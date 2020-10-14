Prosecutors Charge ‘Central Park Karen,’ Say There Was Previously Unreported Second 911 Call

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

A New York woman has been charged with filing a false report in a tense confrontation with a Black man in Central Park last May. Defendant Amy Cooper, sometimes publicly called the “Central Park Karen,” is charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree in her confrontation with Christian Cooper (no relation).

According to prosecutors, there was a previously undisclosed second 911 call.

“Office is committed to safety, justice, and anti-racism, and we will hold people who make false and racist 911 calls accountable,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. in a statement on Wednesday.

Inbox: ⁦@ManhattanDA⁩ to charge Amy Cooper, the Central Park “Karen” who allegedly made a false claim of assault in a previously undisclosed second 911 call. pic.twitter.com/y3Nv86DmbK — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 14, 2020

As seen on video from Christian Cooper’s point of view, Amy Cooper approached him, and he told her not to get to close him. She said she would call the cops.

“Please call the cops,” Christian Cooper said.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper said. She is white. Christian Cooper is Black.

That is not what the video showed. Christian’s sister Melody Cooper said the confrontation started because her brother asked the woman to put her dog on a leash. Prosecutors said on Wednesday there was a previously unreported second call in which Amy Cooper claimed Christian Cooper of attempting to assault her.

The defendant was fired over the May incident. In an apology, she denied being racist and said she did not intend to cause any harm. In a statement released in July, Christian Cooper said he would not cooperate in a criminal case against her, saying she had already suffered enough.

Amy Cooper appeared in court virtually on Wednesday, according to The New York Post. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said she would discuss a rehabilitative program with the defense. The judge set the next hearing for November 17.

[Screengrab via Christian Cooper]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]