Oxygen Establishes Itself as a Go-to Destination for True Crime Programming

Oxygen has established itself as a go-to destination for true crime programming after it committed full-time in 2017. The network saw fast growth in 2018 because of its original hit shows like “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” “Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers,” and “Cold Justice” from Executive Producer Dick Wolf. That success continues into 2019, with a 132 percent spike in live streams, and 134 percent increase in on-demand views across platforms like YouTube and TV Everywhere. The true crime genre has garnered a growing audience nationwide. Making a Murder on Netflix averaged 19.3 million viewers in its first 35 days. Live PD A&E Network has become the highest rated show on cable television.

The network has recently greenlit six new shows, and announced the development of five.

“Oxygen is tremendously excited to work with some of the biggest names in the industry on such important projects,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development. “This year we’ve increased our original hours by more than 30%, and we’ll keep ramping up our programming efforts as more fans flock to the network to experience best in class content.”

Those big names include legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace, reality TV star and lawyer-in-training Kim Kardashian, and rapper Ice-T.

Consider the newly greenlit “Injustice with Nancy Grace.” The former prosecutor takes you through compelling tales involving flawed investigations, false allegations, and suppressed evidence. As for Kardashian, she’s continuing a public campaign for criminal justice reform with a 2-hour documentary “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.” Ice-T’s show “Framed by the Killer” is in development. The rapper serves as Executive Producer in a series that would take a close look at mysteries where the suspect was framed by the real culprit.

