Mueller Witness: Sean Hannity ‘Tailored His Shows’ to Fit Manafort’s Agenda During 2016 Campaign

Former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates told investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election, Fox News’s Sean Hannity would tailor the content of his nightly cable news show according to the suggestions of then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The documents were obtained through protracted litigation surrounding the BuzzFeed News’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for interview summaries (FBI 302 reports) from the investigation of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gates and Manafort, who were longtime business associates before joining the Trump campaign, were both indicted by federal authorities in October of 2017 on charges related to their consulting work on behalf of pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

While documents previously released by BuzzFeed illustrated that Hannity was “a central point of contact between the president’s allies who were under investigation [by Mueller] and Trump himself,” Monday’s cache showed that the symbiotic relationship between the cable news host and Trump’s campaign began well before the 2016 election.

“Hannity and Manafort had a good relationship,” Gates told federal investigators while under oath in 2018. “Hannity was a Trump supporter who publicly applauded Manafort’s hiring by the Trump Campaign. Hannity said, ‘Finally, we have an adult in the room,’ when Manafort was hired. During the campaign, Hannity tailored his shows to the agenda Manafort suggested.”

Gates also said Hannity referred to himself as “pundit,” as opposed to a “journalist.”

As Law&Crime previously reported, court documents unsealed on the docket for Manafort’s criminal trial in the District of Columbia revealed hundreds of text messages exchanged between Hannity and Manafort in 2017 and 2018.

Those messages showed Manafort, for the most part, praising Hannity’s support of President Trump and criticizing special counsel Mueller’s tactics in his investigation into Manafort’s criminal misdeeds.

Hannity expressed disdain for Hillary Clinton, Mueller, and Democratic politicians. He also repeatedly urged Manafort to appear on his show prior to his incarceration.

Manafort was eventually sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for bank fraud, tax fraud, and not filing reports of his foreign bank accounts, among other charges.

Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, three-years of probation, and a $20,000 fine.

Law&Crime attempted to reach Hannity for comment through a Fox News media rep, but we have not yet heard back.

