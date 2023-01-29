Man Says He Forgives Wife Accused of Strangling Their 3 Children

A Massachusetts father, whose three young children were allegedly killed by their mother, said in a statement that he is completely lost without his children, but he asked for his wife to be forgiven, and he vowed to put all his energy into healing from the unimaginable tragedy.

Patrick Clancy said he’s devastated by the deaths of his three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 7 months, and he said his family was the best thing that ever happened to him.

“The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement on GoFundMe on Saturday. “I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them.”

Prosecutors said the tragedy occurred Monday at the family’s home in Duxbury, about 35 miles southeast of Boston.

Authorities received a 911 call for a report of a suspected attempted suicide of a woman who had jumped from a window at the home. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Lindsay Clancy, and took her to a hospital, according to officials. The children were found unconscious with obvious signs of severe trauma, authorities said. Cora and Dawson died at a hospital. Callan died Friday.

Lindsey Clancy faces charges in the deaths this week once she is released from the hospital, officials said.

In a news conference this week, authorities said the tragedy was difficult to comprehend.

Patrick Clancy alluded to his wife’s worsening condition and said she has recently been portrayed “largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was.”

He said their marriage was wonderful and “diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he wrote.

He and his wife said “I love you” to each other multiple times daily, as if it were a reflex, he wrote.

“We habitually started every morning with a passionate hug, yielding a sigh of relief like we had each received the perfect medicine,” he wrote. “If too much time passed with out a hug, she’d look at me and ask, ‘did you forget?’ We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home, always. She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father.”

Patrick Clancy wrote that he took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to his three children.

“I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift,” he wrote.

He described the time they had together. He wrote that Callan usually woke up first, and rested his head on his shoulder for a few minutes as he adjusted to morning.

“Dawson typically sang or spoke his thoughts out loud for a while before we’d go get him,” he wrote.

He remembers Cora “coming into the living room each morning with her hair in a mess, smile on her face.”

They started their days reading books, cuddling on the couch, and playing with magnet tiles, he wrote.

“I loved taking them places, whether it was scooting at Chandler elementary, vacation, skiing, out on the boat, or to Duxbury Beach, one of our favorite places on earth,” he wrote. “They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was.”

He said that he’ll put all his energy into healing and rediscovering his purpose.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he said. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

