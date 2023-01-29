U.S. Marine Traveled to Florida to Have ‘Intercourse’ With a 14-Year-Old Girl: Police

A U.S. Marine crossed state lines to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Sean Michael Rudziewicz, 22, is charged with lewd or lascivious battery to a victim 12 to 16 years of age, and interference with custody, officials said.

“The two met using the app Omegle, an app where you can meet strangers online through video chats,” said the West Melbourne Police Department in Florida. “He then used the messaging app Discord and Snapchat to further the relationship.”

Rudziewicz, who is stationed in Louisiana, flew into the Melbourne International Airport on Jan. 16 to celebrate his birthday and spend time with the girl, police said.

“Rudziewicz took her to the movies, the mall, and the beach,” police wrote. “On January 25th, the Juvenile’s mother contacted Melbourne Police Department to report the juvenile missing. The mother was able to go through messages on the juvenile’s phone and determine where she was and who she was with.”

According to the arrest affidavit, cops checked out the hotel room where the girl was staying but no one was there. Police said they eventually found Rudziewicz.

Rudziewicz allegedly said he knew the girl but did not know she was missing. He claimed to last see her at the Melbourne Square Mall at around 3 p.m. that day, according to the affidavit.

“Rudziewicz stated he met [redacted] on a social site and she requested him to come to Florida,” police said. “Rudziewicz explained [redacted] told him that she was 18. Rudziewicz stated they did have intercourse the day prior.”

Police told him that it is illegal to hide juveniles in the state, according to the affidavit. He allegedly said he understood and was not lying.

Police claimed to check out the hotel front desk footage.

“At 16:28 p.m. I observed a female matching the same description enter the hotel room where Rudziewicz was staying at,” cops said. “After learning this, I went back to the room and made contact with Rudziewicz. After showing Rudziewicz footage of the surveillance camera, I asked did he know where [redacted] was, to which he replied ‘yes.'”

Police asked where. He allegedly pointed to the bed.

“I called for [redacted] to come from under the bed, which she did,” cops said. “Rudziewicz stated if you need to arrest me I understand.”

Rudziewicz is now held on a $70,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 23.

