Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window

A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.

Clancy’s 7-month-old son survived the attack and remained hospitalized as of Wednesday evening.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, officers with the Duxbury Police Department and emergency medical personnel with the Duxbury Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Tuesday evening at a home located in the 10 block of Summer Street. The caller reported that an adult female appeared to have attempted suicide by jumping from a window of the residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers and medics located the woman – later identified as Clancy – and treated her at the residence before transporting her to a local hospital.

First responders subsequently entered the home and located three children inside the home under the age of five. They were all unconscious with “obvious signs of severe trauma,” Cruz said. The two older children – later identified as Cora and Dawson – were transported to Beth Israel Deacon’s Hospital in Plymouth where they were both pronounced dead.

The 7-month-old boy was transported via helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assumed jurisdiction of the children’s deaths and will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of their deaths, Cruz said. A preliminary examination appeared to show that all three of the children were strangled.

“As a result of information gathered during the course of the investigation, we developed probable cause and today are seeking and obtaining arrest warrant out of Plymouth District Court charging 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy – the mother of these children – with their homicides,” Cruz told reporters during a case update Wednesday afternoon. “Lindsay Clancy, as I stated, is being treated at a Boston hospital. As soon as able, we will be arraigning her on two charges of murder in the deaths of her children.”

Cruz commended the first responders from Duxbury and the Massachusetts State Police, adding that many who were on the scene will not soon forget what they saw.

Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon said that resources were being offered to support first responders during this difficult time.

“Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process. We may be left struggling with many emotions,” Reardon said. “Please know that all public safety personnel have been offered, and will continue to be offered, needed support.”

A short while after the press conference, the DA’s office announced that a warrant for Clancy had been issued on two counts of homicide; three counts of strangulation; and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a report from the Boston Globe, Clancy approximately six months ago posted on Facebook that she had struggled with postpartum anxiety, but said her focus on physical and mental fitness had “made all the difference.”

Cruz refused to respond to reporters’ questions about postpartum psychosis playing a role in Clancy’s alleged actions, saying investigators would not speculate as to a motive at this point.

(image via Facebook)

