Infant Dies 3 Days After Mom Allegedly Strangled Brother and Sister to Death and Jumped Out of Second-Story Window

A Massachusetts mother of three now stands accused of killing every one of her children by strangling them to death.

Lindsay M. Clancy, 32, was previously arrested on two counts of murder after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Law enforcement arrived on the day in question because Lindsay Clancy had attempted to kill herself by jumping out of an upstairs window. She was hospitalized under the guard of police due to the charges that were filed against her. She is being treated for cuts to her wrists and neck.

The two children were found dead Tuesday in response to a 911 call from her husband after she leaped from the second story and hurt herself.

Her 7-month-old son, Callan Clancy survived the attack and remained hospitalized, clinging to life, for three days. He died Friday.

“[A]t approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. [Friday], the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children’s Hospital in Boston,” Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

“In incidents like this, there are usually more questions than answers,” Cruz said at a news conference on Wednesday. “We aren’t here to presume motives. This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

Officers discovered all three children unconscious with obvious signs of severe trauma, Cruz said.

“Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process,” Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon said at the news conference earlier this week. “We may be left struggling with many emotions.”

An arrest warrant obtained by Boston-based Fox affiliate WFXT outlines eight charges against Lindsay Clancy, including two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

It is unclear if and when Lindsay Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, will have a third murder charge filed against her. She is expected to be arraigned this week once she is released from the hospital.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” Michael Morrison, the hospital’s senior director of external communications, said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

According to a report in the Boston Globe, approximately six months ago, Clancy posted on Facebook that she had struggled with postpartum anxiety, but said her focus on physical and mental fitness had “made all the difference.”

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

[image via Lindsay Clancy/Facebook]

