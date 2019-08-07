Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife 13 Years Ago, Charged with Second-Degree Murder

A Wisconsin man was charged with second-degree murder on Sunday after he walked into a police station and confessed to the murder of his wife.

On Aug. 4th, 2006 in Boone County, Missouri, Megan Shultz and her husband, Keith Comfort, had a fight. The next day, Comfort called the police and reported that the last time he’d seen Shultz was when she left their apartment.

Thirteen years to the day, Comfort allegedly walked into the Lake Geneva police station and confessed to murdering Shultz. Comfort was charged on Monday.

According to court documents, Comfort claimed that Shultz was “frantic” and “swinging her arms at him.” In response, Comfort said he “took her to the ground and strangled her” before putting her body “in a black garbage bag” and throwing it in a dumpster.

Comfort allegedly only filed a missing person’s report after asked about Shultz’s whereabouts by her mother, Debra Shultz.

According to Debra Shultz, Comfort was violent. “Keith could smile and put on the charm, but he was a very troubled young man,” she said. “Keith had it down to an art – of lying and smiling.”

Three weeks after his wife’s death, Comfort filed for divorce and left Missouri, settling in Wisconsin and eventually remarrying. He reportedly divorced his second wife about a year ago.

“The circumstances where you have someone come into a police station and accept responsibility 13 years later, yes, that is a long time in a different state,” said Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight. “That is unusual.”

As of now, Comfort is being held in a county jail in Wisconsin, but his trial will take place in Missouri. His bond has been set at $1 million.

[Photo via Lake Geneva Police Department]