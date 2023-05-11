Skip to main content

Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Closing arguments begin

Vanessa BeinMay 11th, 2023, 10:27 am
 

Stay updated with the latest twisted moments from the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as it nears the end. Closing arguments are expected to to begin first thing Thursday morning. 

The Case:

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and Tylee Ryan

J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan

The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.

Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior are seen during Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. Daybell is being charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felony charges. The remains of Lori Vallow Daybell's two children were found on Chad Daybell's property.

Chad Daybell

The Latest:

This week, jurors heard more from FBI analysts and investigators involved in the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy. Detectives testified about Lori’s digital footprint before, during and after the murders of her children, along with the text messages between Lori and Chad the day Tammy died. The two would often sext and the night after Tammy died, Chad texted Lori “I’m sad, but it’s not for the reason people think.”

Stay Updated With Our Live Blog Below:

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: