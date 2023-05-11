Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Closing arguments begin

Stay updated with the latest twisted moments from the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as it nears the end. Closing arguments are expected to to begin first thing Thursday morning.

The Case:

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.

The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.

The Latest:

This week, jurors heard more from FBI analysts and investigators involved in the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy. Detectives testified about Lori’s digital footprint before, during and after the murders of her children, along with the text messages between Lori and Chad the day Tammy died. The two would often sext and the night after Tammy died, Chad texted Lori “I’m sad, but it’s not for the reason people think.”

Stay Updated With Our Live Blog Below:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]