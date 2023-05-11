Teen arrested after youth hockey coach and father killed in front of home protecting wife’s car from break-in

A husband, father of two boys, youth hockey coach shot in front of his home over the weekend while protecting his wife’s car from a break-in was murdered by a 17-year-old boy, authorities in Minnesota allege.

“I will tell you, if you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming, we are gonna find you,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry on the arrest, which was made five days after the shooting of Michael Brasel. Police did not identify the teen but described the suspect as a male “being held on suspicion of second degree murder.”

Cops did not release more details, citing an “active and ongoing” case. If the suspect is certified to stand trial as an adult, he would be named and a photographed. It’s unclear, however, how long that would take in this case. Just this week, a separate St. Paul murder case against a teen was certified to adult court. The teen, then 15 years old, is suspected of randomly killing a woman in Ramsey County in Feb. 2022 — more than a year ago.

St. Paul Police credited “responding officers, to the investigators, to SWAT, to the forensic services and video management units” for playing a “role in finding justice for Mr. Brasel.”

Authorities said previously that a neighbor called 911 early Saturday after Michael Brasel was shot multiple times in front of his Chilcombe Avenue home in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Just before 7:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that their neighbor had been shot on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the St. Paul Police Department said Saturday. “Officers secured the scene and called for Saint Paul Fire medics, who transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Brasel friend Andrew McNattin reacted to the arrest by saying these were not the actions of a juvenile.

“It’s hard to think about somebody sitting there for 60, 70 years as a 17 year old, I’ll give you that. But it’s also really hard for me to think about what his actions mean for that specific family,” he said. “He murdered a guy on his front stairs at 7:30 in the morning on a Saturday. That changes the ball game completely.”

McNattin called Brasel a “terrific human being.”

The victim’s wife Hilary Brasel posted Sunday that she was “so honored to have shared my life with this amazing man for 23 years,” describing Michael as “one in a million.”

“Michael Scott Brasel was tragically shot in our front yard after confronting someone trying to break into my car. Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath,” she mourned. “Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers. Never thought my children would need to be DNA swabbed to help eliminate DNA from my car to catch his killer. Never thought I would tell life source that yes Michael would help others with tissue and organs donation. Never thought that today was my last day to have him in my life.”

A GoFundMe campaign started on Hilary Brasel’s behalf has raised more than $199,000 as of Thursday morning.

“Michael will always be remembered for his unwavering love for his children, his unbreakable bond with his wife Hilary, and his infectious spirit that touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a devoted coach who inspired and encouraged countless young athletes to achieve their full potential,” the GoFundMe said.

On Tuesday, Hilary Brasel shared a local news story about St. Paul neighbors putting their hockey sticks on their porches in a tribute to Michael.

“Michael would be so honored and I am so grateful to the hockey community at large!” she said, sharing a hockey stick emoji.

