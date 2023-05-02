Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial: Live updates from day 15 of shocking, gruesome testimony

Stay updated with the latest testimony, evidence, and shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as jurors hear from witnesses Tuesday on the fifteenth day of testimony.

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tyle Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.

The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.

As the fourteenth day of testimony kicked off Monday in Vallow Daybell’s trial, jurors heard from the medical examiner who performed Tammy Dabell’s autopsy and an agent with the FBI who was involved with the case.

LISTEN NOW: ‘Pink, Frothy Foam’: Tammy Daybell’s Body Had ‘Odd Foam’ Coming Out Of Her Mouth, EMT Says

Deputies and EMTs who reported to the Daybell home when Tammy Daybell was found dead testified in court Friday. Chad Daybell, Tammy’s husband, told 911 dispatchers Tammy was “clearly dead” and “frozen.” First responders reported Tammy’s body being moved, that she had pink foaming coming out of her mouth and a small bruise on her arm.

LISTEN NOW: ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell Didn’t Want Autopsy Performed On Dead Wife, Coroner Testifies

The coroner who examined Tammy Daybell’s body when she was found dead by her husband, Chad Daybell, said the “doomsday prophet” told her Tammy had been “feeling off” lately. Chad told the coroner, Brenda Dye, he moved Tammy’s body because she had fallen off the bed. Dye admitted she found it odd that a dead body had fallen off the couple’s bed but claimed when questioned about it, Chad said he must have pulled the top sheet too hard when he rolled over in his sleep.

LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 13 of full testimony

Ten witnesses testified in the ‘doomsday cult’ mom’s triple murder trial Friday. Most of the testimony Friday was from Tammy Daybell’s friends and family talking about her character and the bizarre behavior Chad Daybell , her husband, had after her death. Chad married Lori a few weeks after Tammy’s death.

LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 12 of full testimony

Day 12 of testimony from “doomsday cult” mom Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial consisted of forensic experts testifying about how the horrifying discoveries found at Chad Daybell’s property were linked to the “prophet.” Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Plus, the sister of Chad’s late wife, Tammy Daybell, took the stand and testified about her knowledge of Lori and her husband’s affair.

LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 11 of full testimony

An FBI agent, forensic pathologist, and forensic anthropologist testified in court Wednesday for the ‘doomsday cult’ triple murder trial. The forensic pathologist confirmed the cause of death of both Tylee and J.J. He also described the autopsy process analyzing the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property.

Follow along with updates below on our live blog throughout the day from Law&Crime correspondents.

Medical examiner who performed Tammy Daybell’s autopsy is back on the stand

The samples were from the hippocampus, medulla, cortex, and the nasal ganglia and portions of the cerebellum. Thomas says it's not *possible* she died of a seizure and the witness says it's possible #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Thomas asks him to review his report to see where the brain tissue samples were taken from. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

They removed the brain and preserve it before they examine it. The brain was excised and took samples. They take photos and generate a report. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Witness said very unlikely with adult sudden onset. They did examine the brain and saw no abnormalities. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Witness says very unlikely. Tammy was on generic version of Prozac and a long-term side effect of taking that is seizures. Thomas says Chad said she had seizures and asks if it's possible she had a seizure. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Mr Thomas says after death there's no way to see if there is abnormal activity. The witness agrees. Mr Thomas says with Tammy you're not sure about seizures or anything abnormal that happened. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

The cause of death was asphyxia. Mr Thomas says asphyxia is a diagnosis of exclusion. Nothing abnormal was found in her autopsy. Mr Thomas asks about seizures which the witness says is abnormal activity in the brain #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

He says the mortician will wire the mouth shut before viewing and that was removed before the autopsy. He took X-Rays which were normal. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Mr Thomas asks about poison in the froth and the witness says he doesn't know if you could even collect enough to test and there's better samples to use for toxicology. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

The froth on Tammy's mouth was a manifestation of pulmonary edema. He says the froth wasn't tested and it normally isn't something they do. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

He read the original death certificate and it was cardiac arrest due to pulmonary edema. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Mr Thomas asks him what is an anatomic pathologist? Witness says it's learning to diagnose cancer, run pathology, the examination of disease and tissue #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell is on the stand and he will still be on direct. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Morning thread: Day 20 Lori Vallow Trial #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 2, 2023

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]