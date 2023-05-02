Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial: Live updates from day 15 of shocking, gruesome testimony

Stay updated with the latest testimony, evidence, and shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as jurors hear from witnesses Tuesday on the fifteenth day of testimony.
The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tyle Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.
The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.
As the fourteenth day of testimony kicked off Monday in Vallow Daybell’s trial, jurors heard from the medical examiner who performed Tammy Dabell’s autopsy and an agent with the FBI who was involved with the case.
LISTEN NOW: ‘Pink, Frothy Foam’: Tammy Daybell’s Body Had ‘Odd Foam’ Coming Out Of Her Mouth, EMT Says
LISTEN NOW: ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell Didn’t Want Autopsy Performed On Dead Wife, Coroner Testifies
The coroner who examined Tammy Daybell’s body when she was found dead by her husband, Chad Daybell, said the “doomsday prophet” told her Tammy had been “feeling off” lately. Chad told the coroner, Brenda Dye, he moved Tammy’s body because she had fallen off the bed. Dye admitted she found it odd that a dead body had fallen off the couple’s bed but claimed when questioned about it, Chad said he must have pulled the top sheet too hard when he rolled over in his sleep.
LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 13 of full testimony
Ten witnesses testified in the ‘doomsday cult’ mom’s triple murder trial Friday. Most of the testimony Friday was from Tammy Daybell’s friends and family talking about her character and the bizarre behavior Chad Daybell , her husband, had after her death. Chad married Lori a few weeks after Tammy’s death.
LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 12 of full testimony
Day 12 of testimony from “doomsday cult” mom Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial consisted of forensic experts testifying about how the horrifying discoveries found at Chad Daybell’s property were linked to the “prophet.” Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Plus, the sister of Chad’s late wife, Tammy Daybell, took the stand and testified about her knowledge of Lori and her husband’s affair.
LISTEN NOW: Lori Vallow Daybell Day 11 of full testimony
An FBI agent, forensic pathologist, and forensic anthropologist testified in court Wednesday for the ‘doomsday cult’ triple murder trial. The forensic pathologist confirmed the cause of death of both Tylee and J.J. He also described the autopsy process analyzing the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property.
Follow along with updates below on our live blog throughout the day from Law&Crime correspondents.
Medical examiner who performed Tammy Daybell’s autopsy is back on the stand
