Former roommate convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new lover after she testifies about him yelling ‘die, motherf—er’

Alberto LuperonMay 2nd, 2023, 11:08 am
 
Eric Robinson in court as jurors convict him of murdering Nicholis Wilcox. Isabella Tagliarini testified the defendant forced her to help get rid of the body. (Screenshots: Law&Crime Network)

Florida jurors convicted a man on Monday of fatally beating a former roommate, his ex-girlfriend’s new lover, finding him guilty of second-degree murder.

“Die, motherf—er,” yelled Eric Robinson, 51, while killing Nicholis Wilcox, 39, according to testimony from his ex, Isabella Tagliarini. “Die, motherf—er.”

This case was a retrial. The last time ended in a mistrial when an ex-fiancée testified about about having a prior restraining order against Robinson. Jurors were not supposed to hear about that.

The victim and Tagliarini had been living together in Plantation, Florida. Authorities said Robinson attacked the man — his former roommate — in the middle of the night on Oct. 5, 2017, wrapped his body in a tarp and discarded his remains in a dumpster. He forced Tagliarini to help get rid of the body.

Tagliarini pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and testified against Robinson.

Christina Bubba and Vanessa Bein contributed to this report.

