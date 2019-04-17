Lori Loughlin Is ‘Stressed’ Out About All the Memes and Jokes

The latest in a string of “woe is me” pieces published in entertainment publications about the legal plight of Lori Loughlin says that the Full House actress is stressed out about all of the memes and jokes about the charges she’s facing, but also “outraged” that she’s being called a “cheater.”

Much digital ink has been spilled on the fact that Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of the nationwide college cheating scandal. They are accused of creating fake rowing profiles to get their daughters Isabella and Olivia into USC, “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.”

Still more ink has addressed Loughlin neglecting a plea deal opportunity, her feeling that she was “manipulated” into “breaking rules, but not laws,” her decision to smile and sign autographs for fans ahead of her first court appearance, and reporting that Loughlin “felt that she hadn’t done anything that any mom wouldn’t have done, if they had the means to do so.”

Well, on top of all of that, another source told PEOPLE that Loughlin and Giannulli are “outraged” that they are being called “cheaters,” and stressed out about the memes and jokes.

“This is putting unspeakable stress on her and her family,” the anonymous source said. “They’re having to play this all out publicly, and they’re fair game for jokes and memes, but also outraged [by] people who are saying that they are cheaters.”

The person also said the couple is “being destroyed” and may have screwed up by rejecting a deal.

“The idea of going to trial is terrifying for Lori,” the source said, adding that taking the trial route may have been a “bad gamble.” Law&Crime previously explored why this decision amounted to Loughlin and Giannulli “playing with fire.”

“Everything comes out in trial, whether or not it’s relevant to the case. She will be under a microscope, and you only have to look at the paparazzi outside the court to know that there is widespread interest in this case. She will lose every bit of her privacy, and that’s a shame. This really is a family matter,” the source said.

[Image via Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images]