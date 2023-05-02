Top legal and true crime network, Law&Crime, announces its recent agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), which will make the network available to approximately 700 NCTC member cable and broadband operators and their viewers.

The new agreement, which runs through 2026, allows all members to provide not just Law&Crime’s live trial network but also its vast library of video-on-demand content.

Coming off major deals with Dish and Verizon Fios, Law&Crime has been quickly expanding its cable distribution and seeing record viewership with big trials, including Johnny Depp, Alex Murdaugh and Gwyneth Paltrow. During the Johnny Depp trial alone, Law&Crime garnered over 1 billion views across all platforms, with well over 3.5 million concurrent viewers watching the verdict alone.

NCTC operates as a programming, broadband solutions, wireless and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies. Approximately one-third of all households and businesses across North America utilize NCTC members’ services, which provides Law&Crime with the potential for significant viewership opportunities across NCTC’s members’ platforms.

“Our agreement with NCTC is another important step to continue our rapid expansion,” said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel of Law&Crime. “We are looking forward to delivering our compelling and unique content to more audiences than ever before.”

In addition to this new deal, Law&Crime Network will continue to be available across its current cable distribution and most major OTT platforms. More information on where to watch can be found here.

ABOUT LAW&CRIME NETWORK

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services, including Youtube TV, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus, among many others.

ABOUT NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, wireless and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit their website.

Law&Crime Press Contact:

Cameron Gurley

[email protected]

(646) 660-8642

NCTC Press Contact:

Pam Gillies

VP of Marketing & Communications

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 720-594-8085

