An Arizona jail inmate now faces the prospect of spending decades in prison for the death of a jailer almost four years ago.

Daniel Davitt, 62, was convicted on one count of manslaughter for attacking and killing Maricopa County Detention Officer Gene “Jim” Lee, 64, at the Buckeye Jail in October 2019.

“Officer Lee’s family is grateful for a resolution and appreciative of all in the community who have shown their love and support throughout the last three-and-a-half years,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said after the verdict was returned in comments reported by Glendale, Arizona-based radio station KTAR.

The attack occurred on Oct. 29, 2022. Davitt is believed to have caught Lee off guard – first choking him. Then the defendant swiped the other man’s legs out from underneath him. As a result, the jailer hit his head on the concrete floor and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

After the attack but before Lee died, doctors described his condition as “moment-by-moment,” Phoenix-based Fox affiliate KSAZ reported.

“The entire brain is affected by the pressure due to the blood from the injury, as well the swelling of the brain,” Dr. Paul Dobrowski, a trauma surgeon with Banner University Medical Center, said at the time.

A six-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Lee’s death prompted an outpouring of grief from and support for his loved ones.

“He loved a good bargain, and we’re not sure who introduced him to Goodwill, but what an engineer’s dream,” William Gutierrez, Lee’s nephew, said at a well-attended celebration of life held at a local theater, in comments reported by the Arizona Republic.

“One thing that Jim taught us is that there’s a big world out there to explore, and if we want to try something, go ahead (because) you may find something that provides a lifetime of learning and enjoyment,” the nephew said. “For those of you who worked closely with my uncle, I thank you for giving him the happiness he was looking for.”

“He lived more lives in one lifetime than most people would live in five lifetimes, he just took it all in,” Kevin Parmenter, Lee’s friend and former colleague, reportedly said at the memorial.

“Last week, Oct. 30th, when I got the call, time stopped for me. I took a deep breath, I sighed, and I cried ’cause I loved Jim … he was a dear friend,” Officer Robert Brown said. “It is our duty and our honor to keep Jim’s memory alive for his family and his legacy.”

At the time of the attack, the defendant had spent two years awaiting trial on child molestation charges. Months before the attack, Davitt filed a sheriff’s office complaint and then, later, a civil rights lawsuit – accusing Lee of sexual harassment for looking at his genitals in December 2018.

Davitt said he suffered mental health problems and PTSD-like symptoms because Lee stared at him for 10 to 15 seconds. Sheriff Penzone said that the allegation was investigated but unfounded.

Davitt has six prior felony convictions – meaning he faces a steep potential sentence of 15 to 30 years in jail.

His sentencing hearing is slated for June 2.

